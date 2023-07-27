Absent WWE Superstar shares cryptic update amidst hiatus

An absent WWE Superstar recently posted a cryptic update during his hiatus from the company.

WWE RAW star Elias has not competed since the Battle Royal on May 15 to determine Gunther's opponent at Night Of Champions. Mustafa Ali won the match but was soundly defeated by The Ring General in their Intercontinental Championship match at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Elias has had a bizarre career on the main roster. The only title he has ever held is the now-retired 24/7 Championship, and he has completely disappeared from television multiple times. He confronted Kevin Owens as the character "Ezekiel" after WrestleMania 38 and claimed to be Elias' younger brother. The Ezekiel character has since faded away into obscurity as well.

The 35-year-old took to his Instagram story today to share a cryptic photo of himself strumming the guitar. He is wearing a black cowboy hat with his face barely visible, as seen in the image below.

Elias shares cryptic image during WWE hiatus.

WWE veteran Teddy Long on how he would book a feud between Elias and Matt Riddle

Wrestling legend Teddy Long suggested that Matt Riddle feud with Elias when The Original Bro returned to the company following WrestleMania 39.

Matt Riddle recently feuded with Intercontinental Champion Gunther but was no match for The Ring General. Riddle was a part of the popular tag team RK-Bro alongside Randy Orton but has struggled to stand out as a singles star following The Viper's injury.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long suggested a rivalry between Elias and Matt Riddle. He added that The Drifter should show up at Riddle's hotel room and start singing to him to start the rivalry between the two superstars.

"I'd have Elias just start messing with him [Matt Riddle]. Maybe go to his hotel room and just knock on the door, and when he opens it, Elias starts playing the guitar and starts serenading him. He's trying to get into the room, but Matt won't let him in," added Teddy Long. [From 18:18 to 18:30]

Elias has proven to be an entertaining superstar who can perform in the ring and cut a memorable promo. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the veteran, as he hasn't appeared on WWE television in months.

