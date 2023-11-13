Absent WWE Superstar shares cryptic video after failing to appear on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has shared a cryptic new video after failing to appear during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Karrion Kross has not competed in a match on WWE television in months. His last televised match was a loss to AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. Styles has also been off of television since The Bloodline brutally attacked him during the build for Fastlane 2023.

Kross is a two-time NXT Champion and had a lot of success in WWE's developmental brand. Unfortunately, that has not translated to success on the main roster, and The Doomwalker has gotten lost in the shuffle.

The veteran star shared a new cryptic video today after once again missing an episode of SmackDown. There have been rumors recently of Karrion Kross' return to television being pushed back multiple times.

In the video posted today, Kross stated that he was inspired to become "the house" and "the end" by watching people gamble.

"I needed to know what my deeper calling was and I began to watch gambling. I watched people lay their lives down on the table knowing the house was going to win. I watched people destroy themselves on the chance that things might get better, but they didn't. They absolutely did not. It inspired me. I said, 'I want to become that chance.' No, not the good one. I want to become the chance that everything fails and they lose everything and they fade out with less than they started with. I became 'the house.' I became 'the end," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Bill Apter is upset with Karrion Kross' run in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter criticized Karrion Kross' tenure with the company and believes that the star should return to NXT.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter admitted that he was upset with how Karrion Kross' run in WWE has transpired so far. Apter added that Kross might benefit from a return to NXT because he's been "killed off" too many times on the main roster.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter. [From 29:38 - 30:18]

You can check out the full video below:

Karrion Kross was originally called up to the main roster in 2021, but it was a disaster, and he wound up getting released by the company. It will be fascinating to see if the promotion can finally come up with something meaningful for Kross to do on WWE television in the weeks ahead.

