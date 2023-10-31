Absent WWE Superstar shares heartfelt message after 6-month hiatus

A WWE Superstar recently shared a heartfelt message on social media in the middle of a hiatus from wrestling.

Braun Strowman has been absent from WWE for over six months due to a neck injury. His last match was earlier this year in May when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat The Alpha Academy. Strowman underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June and has been out of action since.

The Monster Among Men recently took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt message with the fans. He shared images of himself speaking in front of children in an elementary school.

The former member of The Wyatt Family thanked the school for giving him such an opportunity. He aspires to inspire the next generation to follow their dreams and live life to the fullest.

"I’ve made more money than i ever could have dreamed. I’ve travel to almost every inch of this amazing world I’ve met so many people and done so many things as my time as a @wwe #SuperStar and these moments are and will always be the most special to me. I am so blessed in life to be where I am and to be able and go and speak to our youth and hopefully influence the next generation to chase there dreams and live life to the fullest. Thank you to Honor Intermediate and Elementary school for allowing me to be your guest this morning. What a great way to start the week putting smiles on others faces," Storwman wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Braun Strowman is said to be recovering well from his injury. It will be interesting to see if he returns to teaming up with Ricochet on his return.

WWE RAW star Ricochet talks about Braun Strowman's injury

The tag team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet was working well before the former got injured. Speaking with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Ricochet talked about his tag team partner.

The high flyer claimed that Strowman was doing great and recovering well. Ricochet added that he misses The Monster Among Men and can not wait for him to return.

"He’s [Braun Strowman] doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great," Ricochet said.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

