Absent WWE Superstar shares heartwarming update ahead of RAW

This week's go-home edition of WWE RAW before Clash at the Castle is set to take place at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Ahead of the show, an absent superstar shared a heartwarming update on social media amid a hiatus.

Valhalla made her main roster debut in November 2017 as Sarah Logan alongside Liv Morgan and former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott as part of the Riott Squad. Unfortunately, she was released from her contract in April 2020. However, she returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 to accompany her real-life husband Erik and Ivar as part of The Viking Raiders.

Erik suffered from a neck injury last year in September and had to undergo C6/C7 neck fusion surgery. In his absence, Valhalla accompanied Ivar to the ringside area for his matches. Unfortunately, the latter has also been sidelined due to injury.

Amid The Viking Raiders' absence from WWE, Valhalla is currently on maternity leave. She recently took to Instagram to share multiple pictures with her family members, including her husband and son. The former Sarah Logan also penned down some inspirational lines in the caption:

"Fighting my evolutionary need to stay comfortable is well…uncomfortable. But if it’s something I do every day, it just becomes something I do every day. The hardest time to do anything is the day after you don’t. We were made to do hard things. Play it through. 🤘🏼," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Valhalla claims she will always be grateful to WWE commentator Michael Cole

Michael Cole has been calling matches every week for nearly two decades. The veteran joined the global juggernaut in 1997 and is known as the voice of WWE.

In a recent interview with Wrestlerant, Valhalla pointed out how Michael Cole helps The Viking Raiders find the perfect balance between being funny and serious in front of the camera. She stated that she would forever be grateful for the 55-year-old's contributions:

"So, Michael Cole is an asset to have in your corner. He's the voice of RAW. He speaks for what the crowd's doing. He says what everyone's thinking. It's invaluable to have him in your corner, and he's added so much to our stuff to where one of the most overt things we've done was illustrated by him. So I will forever be grateful for that, and we hope that we stay in his good graces." [H/T: Fightful]

Michael Cole is currently the main commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Pat McAfee. He is also responsible for calling the action at premium live events.

