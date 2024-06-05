5 inactive stars who may never wrestle in WWE again

Several WWE Superstars are currently inactive on the roster, including some of the top names. While many superstars have become victims of injuries and concussions and are on hiatus, a few of them have started to embrace a whole new role in their lives away from the squared circle.

However, it also brings a poignant realization that some WWE Superstars may never return to the wrestling ring. There is a good possibility that fans might not get to see a retirement speech from them, as they may have to silently bid farewell to their pro wrestling careers owing to their injuries and ongoing circumstances.

This article sheds light on five inactive stars who may never wrestle in WWE again.

#5. Titus O'Neil

Titus O'Neil is one of the most renowned names in WWE and has achieved tremendous success in the Stamford-based promotion. The 47-year-old has been inactive from in-ring competition for a long time now as he is recovering from his knee injury and is in the rehab phase.

Trending

Although the former WWE Tag Team Champion has denied the prospect of his retirement, there is still a good possibility that he may never wrestle again. Titus O'Neil has embraced a whole new role as the Global Ambassador of WWE and remains quite engaged with the company's promotional activities and tours.

Expand Tweet

Hence, his busy schedule and his ongoing role may not allow him to return to the squared circle for another run. Apart from this, his age could be another factor that might exacerbate his knee injury if he ever wrestles.

#4. Valhalla

Valhalla is another inactive superstar on the roster currently. The 30-year-old star took maternity leave from WWE as she is currently pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Erik. Valhalla is said to give birth to her baby in November of this year.

Her ongoing hiatus is expected to be a long one and there is a possibility that she may never wrestle again. The former Riott Squad member could embrace her motherhood and prefer to spend time with her children going forward.

She might not hit the squared circle again, but it is plausible that she could appear with The Viking Raiders in the future.

#3. Brock Lesnar

One of the top stars whose WWE career may have sadly gone into the shadows is Brock Lesnar. Although it is quite a poignant realization, The Beast Incarnate may never wrestle again due to being wrapped up in litigation in the ongoing Vince McMahon lawsuit.

He has yet to receive a green signal from the WWE Legal Department in the wake of the ongoing allegations. Although the company has been mentioning Lesnar's name in its programming, it is also noteworthy that the sports entertainment juggernaut is quite cautious when it comes to its reputation.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, with Brock Lesnar allegedly associated with the Vince McMahon lawsuit, the Stamford-based promotion may not bring him back to the company. Hence, he might never wrestle again, as his professional wrestling career appears to be up in the air at this point.

#2. Tamina

Tamina is one of the remarkable names in the WWE women's division. However, she has been inactive since 2023, as fans have not gotten a glimpse of her in WWE programming. Moreover, she was nowhere mentioned in the 2024 Draft.

It needs to be noted that her absence is not the result of an injury. There has been quite a bit of speculation that Tamina may have furtively retired from in-ring competition. The 46-year-old star did not make any official announcement regarding it but she wrestled her last match in February 2023.

Expand Tweet

The fact that Tamina has not been seen on WWE programming for more than a year now hints that her pro wrestling career may have come to an end.

#1. Former WWE Champion Big E

Big E is one of the well-known figures whose WWE career may have tragically ended and who may never get back in the wrestling ring. The New Day member is still recovering from a career-threatening neck injury, which he suffered in 2022 and since then, he has been on the shelf.

During several interviews, podcasts, and shows, the former WWE Champion said that he may never wrestle again. Big E keeps providing updates about his neck injury from time to time, stating that the severity of the injury may never allow him to get back to in-ring competition.

Expand Tweet

The 38-year-old star almost denied the prospect of his in-ring return and may be forced to retire. Thus, the chapter of his professional wrestling career may have closed, and the WWE Universe may never see him wrestle again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback