Absent WWE Superstar undergoes procedure ahead of return

An injured WWE Superstar has undergone another procedure ahead of their anticipated return to WWE television.

Braun Strowman has been out of action since May 2023. He was in a popular tag team with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet when he went down due to injury. The former Universal Champion underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year and is still working his way back to the ring.

The Monster of All Monsters took to Instagram today to share that he is undergoing another procedure. Strowman has disclosed that he is undergoing treatment for his hair ahead of his return to television.

"Trying to fight Father Time as much as I can. Big thank you to @exclusivemedaesthetics for the treatments to help me grow my hair back. And get me ready to be back on TV!!!!! @exclusivemedaesthetics," he wrote.

Braun Strowman believes WWE RAW star could become champion

Chad Gable impressed many fans during his rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Gunther last year. Braun Strowman recently shared that he believes the Alpha Academy member could be the top guy in WWE someday.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran praised Chad Gable and said that the WWE RAW star has all the tools it takes to be a great professional wrestler. The big man added that Gable is also a great human being, and he would love to see him become champion.

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it." [4:36 – 5:06]

You can check out the full interview with Strowman in the video below:

The wrestling world got behind Chad Gable during his rivalry with Gunther last year, but the Alpha Academy member was unable to dethrone The Ring General. It will be interesting to see if Gable can capture a singles title in 2024.

