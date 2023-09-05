"That would be a great way to start a singles run..." - WWE fans believe 38-year-old will dethrone Gunther, not Chad Gable

Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship reign is in serious jeopardy, as Chad Gable has proved himself to be the worthy rising superstar to end it. However, the fans feel another star may be the one who ultimately does.

Jey Uso returned to WWE on Saturday night, making a surprise appearance at Payback during The Grayson Waller Effect, after being introduced by none other than Cody Rhodes. It was also revealed that Jey will be part of the RAW roster.

Gunther is at a point in his career where he does not need the title anymore. His rise to main event status is inevitable, and it'd make the most sense for an up-and-comer to end his reign as Intercontinental Champion, and a section of the fanbase believes it should be someone who is on par.

Jey, having been the one who last star pinned Roman Reigns and has just come off working with the latter in the main event of SummerSlam, seems fitting as the one to do the honors.

Gunther and Chad Gable will work their third match tonight on RAW, once again for the prestigious belt. If The Ring General manages to retain, he will become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

WWE sees potential in Jey Uso as a singles star following move to RAW

Jey Uso worked the 2023 SummerSlam main event opposite his cousin Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. While the overall reception to the bout was mixed, Jey is very over among the fanbase.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Ringside News) has reported that WWE officials are optimistic about Jey’s potential as a solo performer, independent of The Bloodline’s storyline. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso continued his storyline with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman on SmackDown.

The highly anticipated showdown between the Uso twins is rumored for WrestleMania 40, albeit some reports have disclosed otherwise. Needless to say, the creative team most certainly will take that route sooner rather than later.

What do you think Jey Uso will be up to on Monday nights?

