"Absolutely disgusts me" – Former WWE Champion reveals how Roman Reigns is like in real life

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke about how he used to respect his arch-nemesis Roman Reigns.

The Scottish Warrior has faced Reigns a number of times since his return to the WWE, including a singles match at WrestleMania 35 and a title match at Clash at the Castle. However, McIntyre is yet to get the better of The Tribal Chief in singles competition.

During an exclusive interview with Sony Sports India, McIntyre shared his thoughts on Reigns.

"During the first couple of years of my return, it was interesting. The roles were reversed. I was finding myself and I was a bad guy. Roman was apparently still finding himself. He was a good guy, he was the kinda guy I used to respect. I used to look at Roman as the locker room leader, the one that puts the work in - the workhorse. I wanted to be like that guy. He was someone to look up to."

Drew detailed how Roman became arrogant after taking up the mantle of The Tribal Chief and that he was disgusted by the change.

"And somewhere along the line, he changed. His ego grew, he became all about himself. He surrounded himself with 'yes men' and became the exact opposite of what he used to be." McIntyre continued, "It was so disappointing to see him become this Tribal Chief. What you see on TV is the way he is in real life. Now he's completely changed and it absolutely disgusts me." [From 22:58 - 23:31]

You can watch the full interview here.

Roman Reigns has been champion for over two years

In a historic championship reign lasting 847 days, Roman Reigns has managed to assert his dominance over the entire WWE roster. Not a single challenger over the last two years has come close to taking the titles away from the Head of The Table.

Flanked by his cousins, Reigns has led The Bloodline to many victories. The faction added another dimension after Sami Zayn was inducted as "Honorary Uce." Zayn proved his loyalty to the faction at Survivor Series WarGames when he single-handedly pulled off the win when things seemed bleak for The Bloodline.

