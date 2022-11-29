Sami Zayn shares emotional update after officially being accepted as a member of The Bloodline

From being the Honorary Uce to almost becoming a full-blown Uso, Sami Zayn has completed a full circle with The Bloodline. Sami Zayn shared an emotional photo of the moment The Bloodline welcomed him into the family with open arms.

The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at the recent Survivor Series premium live event.

Sami Zayn's contribution to The Bloodline's massive victory was not overlooked. After the victory, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso hugged The Honorary Uce.

The Honorary Uce had a wholesome moment when The Tribal Chief finally recognized Zayn's loyalty to The Bloodline after he turned his back on his best friend, Kevin Owens. Sami also shared a photo of when Jey Uso also sent a two-word heartfelt message to Sami in the caption of his story: "MY DAWG."

Paul Heyman opens up on what Sami Zayn brings to The Bloodline table

Paul Heyman, Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, revealed what "Honorary Uce" brings to The Bloodline table.

From the perspective of the WWE manager and The Tribal Chief, Zayn represents the audience members who get one chance to step into the ring without his dreams and perform admirably.

During the Survivor Series WarGames press conference, Paul Heyman praised Zayn as the industry's top act.

"Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for and we are prepared for everything. And what Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we've been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years," Heyman said.

"And that's who Sami has become. He's the guy that was gonna get a guest spot on a TV series, and he ends up being part of the cast because he's just so damn passionate and so good at what he does," Wiseman added.

Following the victory at Survivor Series WarGames, The Bloodline is as united and powerful as ever, and no one on the roster appears to have stopped them.

