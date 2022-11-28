Jey Uso sends a 2-word message to Sami Zayn after Survivor Series WarGames

Jey Uso took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Sami Zayn shortly after the Survivor Series WarGames PLE.

At last night's Survivor Series WarGames event, the main event saw The Bloodline put down The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match.

Sami Zayn played a significant role in The Bloodline's massive victory, which didn't go unnoticed. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso both hugged The Honorary Uce following the big win.

Now, Jey has put up a heartwarming story on his Instagram story section. The story features a picture of Zayn and Uso hugging it out following The Bloodline's win at Survivor Series WarGames. Jey also sent a two-word message to Sami in the caption of his story: "MY DAWG."

Check out the story below:

How did fans react to Jey Uso's wholesome message to Sami Zayn?

The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn has been regarded by many as the best wrestling angle of the year. Fans have had nothing but good things to say about the tension-filled dynamic between Zayn and Jey Uso so far.

Here are some of the reactions to Jey finally warming up to Zayn:

jabari nath @ibnkismatt @WrestleOps No lie i shed a tear when I saw his post @WrestleOps No lie i shed a tear when I saw his post

Hussein @whoishussein_ @WrestleOps The constant bickering between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso has come to an end, very Ucey @WrestleOps The constant bickering between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso has come to an end, very Ucey

Interestingly, the rift between Zayn and Jey was seemingly not originally planned. Here's what Zayn had to say about the same:

"You might have an idea of where this is going, but then certain things might hit, and certain things might not that take it in a whole different direction. I think one huge aspect of this storyline with the Bloodline, to give you an example, that kind of took a lifeline of its one was this whole interaction with Jey. I don’t know if that was ever the big starting point plan, 'Oh well we’ll have this huge rift between these two guys.' I don’t know if that’s really what we set out to do at the beginning. It snowballed!" [H/T METRO]

The general consensus among fans is that The Bloodline will betray and put down Sami Zayn somewhere down the line. Fans are already dreading the impending betrayal, and it's bound to be a tear-jerking moment if it happens.

What happens next between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn? Drop your predictions below!

