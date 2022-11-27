The Bloodline defeated Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in their WarGames match. Following the massive victory, wrestling fans on Twitter erupted, taking note of the match and the dismantled friendship between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The match was a hard-hitting affair. Throughout the contest, there was tension in the air that something was about to go down within Roman Reigns' faction. The rivalry between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn continued throughout the match.

When Roman Reigns was laid out, The Honorary Uce made the rescue. He even attacked Owens with a Helluva kick before Jey hit a splash for the win. After the match, Jey and Zayn finally made up in the ring by hugging each other.

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted positively to the match, with many fans appreciating the story brewing between Zayn and the rest of the faction.

The story-telling was exceptional. Sami being able to be honest with Roman in a way that he knew he couldn't be with Jey. Roman recognizing that as the leader, he needed to force Jey and Sami to make it work. In the end, Sami saves Roman, sacrifices KO and lets Jey get the glory.

Yes great loyalty from Sami and wwe in fact

One fan called Sami Zayn 'Superstar of the Year.'

Another fan called it one of the best endings to a premium live event.

One of the best endings to a PPV in a long time. This is the best storyline in wrestling period.

While another fan tweeted that Sami Zayn belongs in The Bloodline.

A fan even called The Honorary Uce the best thing in WWE right now.

Now that Sami Zayn has earned the trust of Jey Uso and the rest of The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see how this story pans out going forward.

Do you think Sami Zayn will betray Roman Reigns and co. in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

