"Absolutely embarrassing" - Fans blast The Rock ahead of WWE SmackDown; declare #WWEWomenDeserveBetter

WWE is set to make its latest stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41 in less than one hour. The Rock has been a viral topic of discussion since announcing his SmackDown return for tonight, but now there's major controversy surrounding Dwayne Johnson and his latest wrestling comeback.

The Final Boss is returning to SmackDown tonight, and it's believed the appearance will have major implications for The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Rock has lingering issues with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, and now it appears the eight-time WWE Champion may be calling out his fellow generational superstar.

The WWE Universe was hit with a bit of unfortunate news this afternoon when it was revealed officials were forced to nix announced happenings from SmackDown to free up time for The Rock's return. Specifically, the Liv Morgan vs. Naomi match was reportedly cut and is no longer listed on the official SmackDown preview. It was also reported that Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga may be pulled from the card, but as of this writing, the trios contest is still listed.

The news of The Rock's return was initially met with speculation and excitement. However, matches being cut to make time for the appearance is not sitting well with fans, with grievances similar to what we heard early on in the WrestleMania XL build last year. Specifically, fans have made the #WWEWomenDeserveBetter hashtag go viral, as they have in the past. The Rock's return planned for tonight is still being heavily criticized for various reasons, but the loudest complaints seem to be related to Liv vs. Naomi.

You can see a few of those fan reactions below:

"#WWEWomenDeserveBetter we want Liv vs Naomi," wrote another fan.

Tonight's SmackDown will continue the WrestleMania build, and Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full, live coverage, as well as post-show press conference happenings. The main event looks to be Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga vs. Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman.

The following SmackDown matches are also currently listed: Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Candice LeRae vs. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in a non-title match, and Tag Team Champions DIY defend against Pretty Deadly.

