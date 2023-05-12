"Acknowledges your Tribal Chief!" - Bloodline member sends a message to Manchester City player Kyle Walker

Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message to Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker.

Earlier this week, Walker returned to the City starting XI for their first-leg Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid. The game ended with a final scoreline of 1-1.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Heyman shared a photo of Walker, who was seen doing a gesture similar to The Bloodline. Hence, The Wiseman claimed that the 32-year-old acknowledged Roman Reigns.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

Having signed for Manchester City in 2017, Walker is regarded as a veteran in the team. He is a four-time Premier League Champion with The Cityzens.

Walker was praised for his recent performance against Real Madrid, more notably for his marking of Vinícius Júnior.

Vince Russo explained how Bloodline members Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman could've ended up on separate brands

During the WWE Draft 2023, Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. However, Vince Russo explained how the company could've used Reigns and Paul Heyman in the Draft.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE could've made the Draft a lot more interesting by following a lottery system and by picking the names randomly.

Vince Russo said:

"You really want to build up ratings. How about Heyman's name is in the lottery. Reigns' name is in the lottery. You don't even know if they're gonna wind up on the same show. I don't understand. Is what I'm talking about rocket science? This is the easiest way to do this bro. You don't do it this way because of your own limitations. So you make this process very, very confusing."

WWE @WWE



@HeymanHustle Have you acknowledged your Tribal Chief today? Have you acknowledged your Tribal Chief today?@HeymanHustle https://t.co/P5Zd5UEJFh

Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE television on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This will be his first appearance in weeks. Expect Paul Heyman to be alongside his Tribal Chief.

