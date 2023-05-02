"You really want to build up ratings" - Former WWE writer details how Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman could've ended up on separate brands (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed a unique way Roman Reigns could've been used in the draft. In his scenario, the goal would be to better build up anticipation for the possibility of Reigns and his special council Paul Heyman potentially ending up on different brands.

The WWE Draft concluded this week with various superstars moving between RAW and SmackDown. In addition to the brand switches, some NXT Superstars also got the coveted main roster call-up. A couple of stars, including Brock Lesnar, remain free agents and will be eligible to compete on both brands.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that WWE could have built up more interest around the draft if they had used a lottery format and picked the names randomly. This would've meant that close associates like Roman Reigns and Heyman could be split. He felt that the creative team was running low on ideas resulting in a confusing outcome of the draft.

"You really want to build up ratings. Bro, how about Heyman's name is in the lottery. Reigns' name is in the lottery. You don't even know if they're gonna wind up on the same show. I don't understand. Is what I'm talking about rocket science? This is the easiest way to do this bro. You don't do it this way because of your own limitations. So you make this process very, very confusing." [From 1:02:03 - 1:02:30]

Paul Heyman delivered a message on behalf of Roman Reigns

This week on the red brand, Paul Heyman cut a promo at the start of the show.

The Wiseman relayed a message to the WWE Universe at the behest of Roman Reigns. He claimed that The Tribal Chief was eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship. Heyman mentioned that the title was created just so the "children" on RAW could have a title reign.

Heyman was later interrupted by Seth "Freakin" Rollins leading to a match between The Visionary and Solo Sikoa later on RAW.

