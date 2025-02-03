Adam Pearce apologizes to WWE RAW star following Royal Rumble attack

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce responded to a WWE star after he was attacked at Royal Rumble 2025. The PLE took place this past Saturday night and the road to WrestleMania 41 is starting to take shape.

Jey Uso emerged victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match and earned a major title shot at WrestleMania 41 in April. Akira Tozawa was supposed to compete in the match, but Carmelo Hayes attacked him during his entrance. Popular influencer IShowSpeed then took his place in the Men's Royal Rumble match but was quickly eliminated.

RAW General Adam Pearce responded to a post by WWE on Netflix's Instagram page and apologized to Akira Tozawa for what happened to him at the PLE. Pearce noted that Tozawa will always have his respect, and you can check out his response in the image below:

"I am so sorry that happened Tozawa-san. My respect always!", he wrote.

Pearce sent a message to Tozawa on social media. [Image credit: Screenshot from WWE on Netflix's Instagram]

Tozawa has been with the promotion since 2016 and is a former Cruiserweight Champion.

Akira Tozawa breaks silence after being attacked at WWE Royal Rumble

Akira Tozawa broke his silence after the opportunity to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match was taken away from him by Carmelo Hayes this past Saturday night.

Tozawa took to his official X account following the PLE to comment on his appearance at the PLE over the weekend. The veteran shared a hilarious post about how it was the first time he got to have an entrance at the Royal Rumble. He noted that while he didn't make it far this year, he hoped that he could take one more step towards the ring next year. You can check out his humorous message in the post below:

"8 years since I came to WWE. This was my first time making an entrance at the #ROYALRUMBLE Next year, I want to take even one step closer to the ring!! Thank you!!!!", he wrote.

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair emerged victorious in this year's Royal Rumble matches and earned a title match at WrestleMania 41. Adam Pearce announced yesterday that both Uso and Flair are scheduled to appear during tonight's edition of RAW.

