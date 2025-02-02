Adam Pearce makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made a major announcement following WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The PLE aired live last night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Road to WrestleMania is officially underway following the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber is the next major event on the calendar. The show will take place on March 1, 2025, and Adam Pearce revealed that the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will begin tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

The veteran also noted that Royal Rumble winners Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso are both scheduled to appear on tomorrow night's edition of the red brand. You can check out Pearce's announcement in the video below.

Trending

"What a night it was last night at the Royal Rumble. Thank you, Indianapolis. Thank you, Lucas Oil Stadium, and congratulations to Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, your 2025 winners of the Royal Rumble, punching their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. And I can confirm that both will be live tomorrow night on Monday Night RAW from Cleveland. Plus, we're less than a month from the Elimination Chamber. Let the qualifying matches begin, and they will in earnest tomorrow night live from the rock and roll capital of the world," said Pearce.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last night by eliminating John Cena. As a result of the victory, the RAW Superstar earned a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena reacts to his loss at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE legend John Cena shared his thoughts following his heartbreaking loss at the Royal Rumble.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show press conference, Cena stated that his loss was not best for business and that he should be in the main event of WWE WrestleMania. The veteran also predicted that he would win another major title.

"Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill. I've openly admitted I don't know how much I have left in the tank, and I just wanted to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time. Unfortunately, tonight, it dawned on me that that's not best for business. What is best for business is I main event Wrestlemania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I'm gonna win a 17th Championship," Cena said.

You can check Cena's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

There were several surprises yesterday during the Royal Rumble. It will be fascinating to see what General Manager Adam Pearce has in store for fans on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback