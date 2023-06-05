Adam Pearce asks WWE fans to submit their resumes for open position

WWE official Adam Pearce is looking for some help after security failed to keep The Usos out of the building this past Friday on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns celebrated 1,000 days as Universal Champion this past Friday on the blue brand. The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, approached Adam Pearce backstage and was assured that Jimmy and Jey would not be showing up during the celebration. The tension within The Bloodline has reached an all-time high following Night of Champions, and Pearce wanted to avoid a potential conflict.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the premium live event. The Usos interfered and Jimmy Uso attacked Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief confronted him. Pearce was adamant about keeping Jimmy and Jey Uso away from the celebration, but his security failed and The Usos interrupted right when it began.

Adam Pearce is dissatisfied with the performance of his security team and took to Twitter today to ask for new applicants. If security is your profession, then the opportunity of a lifetime just arrived. Pearce is looking for "professional" security guards, and you can submit your resume at the email address below.

"If you’re a security PROFESSIONAL, submit your resume to: [email protected] I repeat, P R O F E S S I O N A L," tweeted Pearce.

Adam Pearce confirms title match for WWE RAW

Adam Pearce has made a World Heavyweight Championship match official for tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. The Visionary has vowed to be a fighting champion and issued an Open Challenge for tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

The challenge was quickly accepted by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, and Pearce took to Twitter last night to make the blockbuster match official.

"It is official," tweeted Pearce.

Pearce has not been able to control many of the WWE Superstars on RAW and SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if he can hire a new security team that will be able to keep superstars in line moving forward.

