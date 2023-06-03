Seth Rollins raises alarming point regarding WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins has made an interesting point about the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of next Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Triple H introduced the new title ahead of this year's WWE Draft. The World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to RAW and was captured by Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. The Visionary defeated AJ Styles at the premium live event, and the two stars teamed up on this past Monday's red brand to defeat The Judgment Day in a tag team match.

The new World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter today and asked WWE fans when was the last time the world title was defended on RAW.

"About to jump on this flight to White Plains and was wondering….anyone here remember the last time the men’s Heavyweight Title was defended on an episode of #RAW? @USANetwork @WWE," he tweeted.

The Twitter account "Wrestle Ops" responded to the question and noted that Big E last defended the title on RAW in November 2021.

Seth Rollins on finally becoming a world champion again in WWE

Seth Rollins recently disclosed that it has been a long time since he has been champion but that he is excited to bring a world title back to RAW.

Roman Reigns has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Bloodline storyline has captivated wrestling fans. However, RAW has needed a title for top-tier superstars to fight for and the World Heavyweight Championship presents that opportunity.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump this week, the 37-year-old said the past few years have had a lot of ups and downs for him.

"It has been a long road, it really has. Nearly four years since I’ve held a world heavyweight championship, and I said it on Raw a little bit, lots of ups, lots of downs. The audience, they love me, they hate me, they like me, they don’t like me. I’ve loved every second of it. It’s been a transformative four years," said Seth Rollins.

He claimed that he is a different person than the last time he was champion and is excited to be a fighting champion once again on Monday Night RAW.

"I’m a completely different person than I was the last time I held a world heavyweight championship. So this time, it really does feel right. I’m excited to bring a world title back to Raw, a show that has sorely missed a world champion in quite some time, and I plan on defending that title, being present, being the man on Monday nights like I have been, but this time with a title on my shoulder," he added. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Seth Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion moving forward on RAW. It will be interesting to see who challenges the World Heavyweight Champion in the weeks ahead.

Which RAW star would you like to see battle Seth Rollins for the title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

