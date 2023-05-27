Only one man can defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship following WWE Night of Champions

Seth Rollins battled AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship in the first match of the night at WWE Night of Champions.

The premium live event is currently underway in the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Triple H recently introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship and announced that it will be exclusive to WWE RAW following the Draft. AJ Styles and Seth Rollins reached the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, and a new champion was crowned at the premium live event.

After an excellent back-and-forth match, Seth Rollins emerged victorious and captured the World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H presented Seth with the World Heavyweight Championship after the match. The Visionary has always been one of the best performers in WWE and has reclaimed his rightful place at the top of the card. However, a former rival could have Rollins' number and can attempt to take the title away from him.

In 2022, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle had a bitter rivalry that was won by The Original Bro. Riddle defeated Rollins in a Fight Pit match in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules, although it was quickly overshadowed by Bray Wyatt's return to the company. Riddle won the feud, but it was Rollins who saw his popularity rise following the Fight Pit match. Riddle could hold some resentment about that and attempt to make Rollins' run with the World Heavyweight Championship a short one.

Seth Rollins made his rivalry personal with WWE RAW star Matt Riddle

Seth Rollins brought up Matt Riddle's family struggles during their rivalry last year.

Rollins has made it known several times that he is not a fan of Riddle but took things a step further during their feud. Seth and Matt were interviewed in split-screen ahead of their clash at Extreme Rules.

The Visionary brought up Riddle's divorce and noted that he couldn't see his children. The rivalry got so personal that UFC legend Daniel Cormier was brought in as the special referee for the Fight Pit match last October at WWE Extreme Rules.

Matt Riddle already knows that he can defeat Rollins, and the World Heavyweight Championship is now a realistic possibility for the 37-year-old. It will be interesting to see if Riddle and Rollins renew their rivalry from last year but this time with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

