Seth Rollins shares photo with wife Becky Lynch ahead of their matches at Night of Champions

Seth Rollins took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself with his wife and fellow WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch.

At Night of Champions, both Rollins and Lynch will be in action. Rollins will face AJ Styles for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, his wife will look to settle the score with Trish Stratus.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rollins shared a photo of himself with Lynch. He also sent a short message, courtesy of the image caption.

"First fam elevator selfie crush mode engage." wrote Rollins

Check out Rollins' tweet:

A few weeks ago on RAW, Lynch, who was unsuccessful in defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Trish, was betrayed by the Hall of Famer.

AJ Styles warned Seth Rollins ahead of their title match at Night of Champions

Seth Rollins was absent from the Night of Champions press conference. However, his opponent, AJ Styles, made full use of his mic time.

Interacting with the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia, Styles made a bold statement by claiming that he will become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He even took digs at Rollins for focusing more on Hollywood. He said:

"AJ Styles will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion," Styles asserted. "No disrespect to Seth Rollins. God knows everybody would love to be a Hollywood star, but I'm more focused on what I'm doing here in the WWE: becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion."

Seth Rollins @WWERollins

Our voices can't be bound

All the world will hear you

Redemption in the power of the sound



#WWENOC @WWE @peacock All the world will hear youOur voices can't be boundAll the world will hear youRedemption in the power of the sound All the world will hear youOur voices can't be boundAll the world will hear youRedemption in the power of the sound#WWENOC @WWE @peacock https://t.co/zrYZFQI4X8

The Phenomenal One added:

"The future will be PHENOMENAL!"

Rollins is a former WWE and Universal Champion. However, he hasn't won a World Championship for quite some time. Styles, meanwhile, is a former two-time WWE Champion as well.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes