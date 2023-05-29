37-year-old superstar must return on WWE RAW to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

A 37-year-old superstar has the perfect opportunity to return on WWE RAW and confront new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Night of Champions aired last night from the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. The premium live event kicked off with the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. The wrestling world was anticipating a memorable bout between the two talented superstars, and they certainly delivered.

In the end, Seth Rollins outlasted The Phenomenal One and captured the World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H posed with Rollins in the ring after the match before The Visionary celebrated with the crowd. Seth is seemingly on top of the world at the moment, but a superstar could be gearing up for his return with Rollins as his target.

Drew McIntyre has not been seen since WrestleMania 39. He battled Gunther and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at the biggest show of the year, but The Ring General was able to retain the title. Drew is a two-time WWE Champion, but both reigns occurred during the pandemic and he's never held the title in front of fans.

McIntyre could return to the red brand as a heel and ruin Seth's championship celebration. He could attack Rollins as the fans are singing his theme song and brutally beat him down to begin Seth's first rivalry as World Heavyweight Champion.

Triple H congratulates Seth Rollins following WWE Night of Champions

Triple H congratulated Seth Rollins for winning the World Heavyweight Championship last night at the premium live event.

The 36-year-old kicked off WWE Night of Champions with a bang by defeating AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H handed Seth the title after the match and took to Twitter after the show to praise Rollins.

"History made. An incredible “Freakin” match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins," tweeted Triple H.

Drew McIntyre was referred to as "The Chosen One" back in the day, but it appears that should be Seth's new moniker, given his relationship with Triple H. It would be fascinating to see McIntyre return as a jealous heel that feels like he never gets the respect he deserves. If he does, Seth's title reign might be at risk very early on.

