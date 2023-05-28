After Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch competed at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, the real-life couple now has a unique record to their name.

Rollins was featured in the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament against AJ Styles. The two stars delivered inside the ring and put on a thrilling encounter. Rollins finally won the match after a Pedigree and Stomp to Styles, becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Lynch also had a stellar match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. However, The Man could not win as Zoey Stark interfered in the contest, hitting her with the Z-360 outside the ring. Stratus then delivered the Stratusfaction to Lynch, securing a massive victory.

One user on Twitter pointed out that after Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship, he and Lynch became the first couple in WWE history to be inaugural champions for a particular title. While Rollins did it with the new Heavyweight Championship, The Man was the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion. She achieved this feat back in 2016 after the brand split.

Andrew @bigtimeEST



Becky was the first SmackDown Women’s Champion.



Seth is the first World Heavyweight Champion. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are the first couple in WWE history to both be inaugural champions.Becky was the first SmackDown Women’s Champion.Seth is the first World Heavyweight Champion. #WWENOC Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are the first couple in WWE history to both be inaugural champions.Becky was the first SmackDown Women’s Champion.Seth is the first World Heavyweight Champion. #WWENOC https://t.co/1DN1Pi7vVb

While the World Heavyweight Championship had been a part of WWE lore before, the company updated its website, placing the older title under the retired category. This makes Rollins the first man to hold the current iteration of the World Heavyweight Championship, starting a new lineage for the belt.

Several WWE Superstars have taken notice of Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Just moments after Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, several stars from the roster took notice and are seemingly ready to challenge for the gold.

RAW Superstar Bronson Reed took to Twitter to seemingly indicate that he was close behind and teased a possible matchup with The Visionary.

SmackDown Superstar and LWO member Santos Escobar acknowledged Rollins' win and teased a possible impending encounter between the two.

The Visionary has made it clear that he wants to be a fighting champion, and it will be interesting to see how Rollins leads the RAW brand after becoming its top titleholder.

Who do you think will be Seth Rollins' first feud for the world title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes