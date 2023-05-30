"He deserves it" - WWE fans debate who should challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles this past Saturday night to become the new World Heavyweight Champion and will have a target on his back moving forward on WWE RAW.

The Visionary outlasted The Phenomenal One in a great match to kick off Night of Champions at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Rollins emerged victorious, and Triple H presented him with the championship following the match. Triple H announced that the World Heavyweight Championship would be exclusive to RAW after SmackDown selected Roman Reigns in this year's draft.

WWE on Fox's official Twitter account asked fans who should be the first superstar to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The wrestling world suggested a variety of superstars, including Omos, Chad Gable, and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. However, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar's names have been mentioned the most so far as potential challengers for Rollins.

Triple H congratulates Seth Rollins following WWE Night of Champions

Triple H praised Seth Rollins following his impressive victory over AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Styles and Rollins had a tremendous title match to begin the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. In the end, Seth emerged victorious, and it appears that Monday Night Rollins is back in full effect. After the match, Triple H presented Rollins with the title and posed with him in the ring.

After the match, The Game took to Twitter and congratulated The Visionary on capturing the World Heavyweight Championship and kicking off Night of Champions on a high note:

"History made. An incredible “Freakin” match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins," tweeted Triple H.

Rollins has maintained his popularity despite not holding a major championship for some time. It will be interesting to see how Seth and the promotion plan on building up the prestige of the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW moving forward.

Which RAW star would you like to see challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes