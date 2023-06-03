"It is official" - Adam Pearce confirms huge match for WWE RAW

WWE official Adam Pearce has confirmed a massive match for next Monday's edition of RAW. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles competed in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at Night of Champions.

Rollins was able to emerge victorious at the premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia and was presented with the World Heavyweight Championship after the match by Triple H. The Game introduced the title ahead of this year's Draft and announced that the World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to RAW.

Rollins has made it known that he wants to be a fighting champion and took to Twitter today to point out that the WWE Championship hasn't been defended on RAW for some time. The Visionary recently added on Twitter that he will be issuing an Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

"My man @WWEBigE was the last defender of the crown…..in November 2021?!?? Let’s change that. Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford! Line ‘em up! #RAW @WWE @USANetwork," tweeted Rollins.

Adam Pearce reacted to the message and made the Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship official for this Monday's episode of RAW.

"It is official," tweeted Pearce.

Recently returned WWE star claims Adam Pearce resembles a chicken

Chelsea Green returned during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and has made it her mission to get on Adam Pearce's nerves ever since.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green competed in the Fatal 4-Way match for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships this past Monday on RAW. The popular duo came up short as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet got Shotzi in an armbar to win the titles via submission.

Chelsea recently took to Twitter to compare WWE official Adam Pearce to a common food item found in supermarkets. The 32-year-old suggested Pearce looked like a rotisserie chicken that should be put back in the poultry aisle.

"I would absolutely complain about the fact that YOU look like a rotisserie chicken and should be put back in the poultry aisle instead of roaming around Costco with ME!" tweeted Chelsea Green.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen @ScrapDaddyAP @LanceStorm @Costco I would absolutely complain about the fact that YOU look like a rotisserie chicken and should be put back in the poultry aisle instead of roaming around Costco with ME! @ScrapDaddyAP @LanceStorm @Costco I would absolutely complain about the fact that YOU look like a rotisserie chicken and should be put back in the poultry aisle instead of roaming around Costco with ME!

Adam Pearce has had a very difficult time keeping things under control as an authority figure in the company. Only time will tell if the Open Challenge goes down as planned next Monday on RAW.

Do you think Seth Rollins will still be World Heavyweight Champion at the end of 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes