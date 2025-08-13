Adam Pearce, Chelsea Green, and more stars react to WWE legend being hospitalized 

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, Chelsea Green, and several more WWE stars reacted to a legend being hospitalized today. The promotion is currently building towards WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

Referee Charles Robinson revealed earlier today on social media that he had been bitten by a bat and was sent to the emergency room. Robinson noted that he had spent several hours in the ER and had to get six shots following the bite.

Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, Maxxine Dupri, Nia Jax, and more stars commented on the post. Chelsea Green, Adam Pearce, Raquel Rodriguez, and more wrestlers liked Robinson's post as well, and you can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars reacted to the legendary referee being bitten by a bat on social media. [Image credit: Charles Robinson on Instagram]

Charles Robinson also served as the referee for Goldberg's final match last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther defeated the legend to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at the event, and Goldberg was not happy with his retirement speech being cut off following the match. Da Man also hit Robinson with a Spear during the match and caused the WWE official to suffer a rib injury.

Goldberg apologizes to WWE official Charles Robinson

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg apologized to Charles Robinson for injuring his ribs during his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg apologized to Robinson and noted that he had already injured the referee before. He praised Lil' Naitch and claimed that the legend was indestructible.

“Yeah, I mean… here’s the deal. I asked for Charles to be in there. Charles and I have a long history, and Charles has taken that before, and I might have broken a rib last time, and Charles is a freakin’… he is a, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say ‘Renaissance Man’… that dude’s indestructible. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s taken that Spear a number of times, a lot of times, actually, and more power to him. Man, I love him to death, but I do apologize for the rib, but it’ll heal like the other one did,” he said. [H/T: ITRWrestling.com]

Charles Robinson signed with WWE in 2001 and has been working for the company ever since.

