Adam Pearce claims he got revenge on major WWE star on RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has lately been very busy dealing with budding rivalries going out of hand, top stars sustaining injuries, and much more on the red brand. He recently shared a social media update claiming he got his revenge on a popular star.The 47-year-old kicked off the October 20 edition of Monday Night RAW by stripping Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship due to the latter's injury. He then asked Bron Breakker, who had left the arena with the title the previous week, to hand him the strap. Despite making the GM say &quot;Please,&quot; the second-generation wrestler gave the title to Paul Heyman instead, who handed it over to Pearce.Adam Pearce punished Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by excluding them from the battle royal scheduled to determine CM Punk's opponent for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Paul Heyman tried to get the duo in the match. However, The Scrap Iron did not entertain The Oracle's demand, despite making him say &quot;Please.&quot;The RAW General Manager took to Instagram to share a clip from his backstage conversation with Paul Heyman. In the caption, Adam Pearce insinuated that he got his revenge on the members of The Vision.&quot;Revenge is a dish best served cold,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer WWE Champion recently called out Adam Pearce for favoritismThe New Day and Grayson Waller have been calling out for a ban on Penta's Mexican Destroyer. However, Adam Pearce has been ignoring the plea. After getting hit by the move, The Aussie Icon posted a social media update stating that he was moving around on a motorized scooter because of it.Responding to Waller's tweet, Xavier Woods noted that the former WWE Tag Team Champion must be going through a lot of pain. He blamed Adam Pearce for it, claiming it wouldn't have happened had the RAW GM not played favorites.&quot;@GraysonWWE The pain you're going through must be unbearable. All because @ScrapDaddyAP plays favorites. This should have never happened to you!&quot; he wrote.You can check out Xavier Woods' tweet below: Austin Creed @AustinCreedWinsLINK@GraysonWWE The pain you're going through must be unbearable. All because @ScrapDaddyAP plays favorites. This should have never happened to you!Penta has now moved back to the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture. It remains to be seen what's next for The New Day and Grayson Waller, as the masked man has shifted his focus towards Rusev and Dominik Mysterio.