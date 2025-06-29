Adam Pearce drops major tease ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce dropped a massive tease ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will be the first show following Night of Champions 2025.

Earlier today, WWE teased a huge announcement involving RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Pearce took to his Instagram story to share a tease of his own ahead of tomorrow night's show. The veteran noted that there would be a special announcement on this week's episode of RAW and also promoted the early start time of the show.

"What will our special announcement be? Special start time tomorrow!," wrote Pearce.

Pearce shared an interesting tease today on social media. [Image credit: WWE.com]

The New Day will be defending the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh tomorrow night. Sheamus and Rusev are also set to square off in a singles match, and it was announced earlier today that Rhea Ripley will be kicking off this week's RAW. The Eradicator defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a grueling Street Fight at Night of Champions.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Adam Pearce needs to assert his authority more

Wrestling icon Teddy Long recently claimed that Adam Pearce needed to use his power more often on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the legend noted that he liked Adam Pearce's work but suggested that he needed to be more assertive with his leadership as RAW General Manager.

"I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce) I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him, I intend to talk with him and everything. But like I said I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like hey I am not playing, this is how this is gonna be whether you like it or not. So I think he just needs to be a little bit more authorative, you know what I mean." [8:02 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what special announcement WWE has planned for tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

