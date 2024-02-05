Adam Pearce fires shots at Nick Aldis following WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has poked fun at his SmackDown counterpart Nick Aldis on social media.

The two authority figures have developed a rivalry since Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM last October. Aldis has shown that he is not intimidated by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown and has proven to be a great leader.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre shared a new post on Instagram today of themselves pounding on the Aldis door during SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions noted they just wanted to talk in their post below.

RAW GM Adam Pearce reacted in the comments section of the post and took a shot at Nick Aldis. Pearce claimed he would answer Fyre and Dawn if they knocked on his door.

Pearce mocks Aldis on Instagram.

Former WWE writer suggests Jinder Mahal replace Adam Pearce on RAW

Vince Russo believes Jinder Mahal would make an entertaining heel GM on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the wrestling veteran pitched an idea for Jinder Mahal to become the new GM of the red brand. Russo stated that Nick Aldis is the babyface GM on SmackDown and that there should be a heel GM on the red brand. Russo suggested that the company could create an elaborate story to make Jinder Mahal the GM on RAW instead of Adam Pearce.

"Obviously, Nick Aldis is the babyface authority figure on SmackDown. Why not have a heel authority figure on RAW? You know what I am saying? Now you got two totally freaking... Jinder looks the part. He can come up with something legal of [sic] what they did in his contract and threaten to sue 'em. I mean, you can really come up with an elaborate story. But my god, why not have a babyface GM and a heel GM?" [13:03 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Both authority figures will have a lot on their plate in the weeks ahead as the promotion builds toward WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will cross paths on WWE television in the weeks ahead.

