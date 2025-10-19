Adam Pearce makes major announcement about The Vision ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce made a huge announcement regarding The Vision ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.Adam Pearce shared several announcements today on social media ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Pearce noted that Maxxine Dupri would be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Dominik Mysterio would be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, and The Vision would be responding to their shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins last week.He also hyped The Judgment Day's World Tag Team Championship defense against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. The RAW General Manager also disclosed that he would be providing an update on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during tomorrow's show.&quot;Everybody saw what happened at the end of RAW last week in Australia. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman are all staking their claim and making a stand, and they will talk about it live tomorrow night in Sacramento. And, I will personally have an update on your World Heavyweight Champion, Seth &quot;Freakin&quot; Rollins,&quot; said Pearce.You can check out Pearce's announcements in the video below:Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the WWE PLE last weekend in Perth, Australia. However, he reportedly suffered an injury during the match, and The Vision betraying him last week on RAW was a &quot;creative pivot&quot; by the company.Former WWE writer suggests The Vision could betray Paul HeymanWrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that The Vision could be planning to betray Paul Heyman.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Breakker may not want to listen to anyone moving forward. The veteran noted that the former NXT Champion could betray Heyman as soon as tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW.&quot;From what we've seen of Bron Breakker, he's not going to listen to anybody. He would not have Paul Heyman. That dude would turn on Paul Heyman next week. That's what we're seeing with the guy. He's not going to listen to somebody, and he's not a guy you put a wiseman with. He's a loose cannon. He doesn't listen to anybody. He's got a temper. He doesn't think before he reacts. That's the last guy you want to put him with,&quot; Russo said.Silvester Rodriguez @SilvesterRodr11LINK@WWE Bron Breakker Spears Seth Rollins &amp;amp;amp; Big Bronson Reed Crush Him &amp;amp;amp; Paul Heyman Betrays Him! 😱🤯🔥😤It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for tomorrow night's episode of RAW.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.