Adam Pearce makes major RAW After WrestleMania announcement

WWE is less than three hours from presenting RAW After WrestleMania 41 as fallout from the two-night event threatens to boil over. The company officials are busy sorting situations going into the show, while superstars are preparing to keep pushing. General Manager Adam Pearce has just checked in with a backstage update.

World Wrestling Entertainment is marching forward to Backlash on May 10, Saturday Night Main Event on May 24, and NXT Battleground on May 25. Fallout from The Showcase of The Immortals will carry the company into May as the main rosters have new main champions, while the women's division title holders stayed the same in WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and World Women's Champion IYO SKY.

The new World Heavyweight Champion and the new Undisputed WWE Champion are now official for tonight's loaded live post-WrestleMania episode. The RAW General Manager checked in with the following video to confirm Jey Uso and John Cena for the biggest red brand episode of the year, after Paul Heyman previously revealed a major spoiler for tonight.

"Another WrestleMania is in the books and the off-season is over, and we're still in Sin City. Monday Night RAW, live tonight and I can tell you two things: the brand new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is in the house, and the brand new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be here tonight. We're in Sin City, it's the RAW After WrestleMania... how appropriate because you know tonight is a crap-shoot. 8pm ET/5pm PT, live on Netflix, and that is official," Adam Pearce said.

Pearce did not announce any matches for tonight's special episode from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The other stars advertised include Gunther, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, Penta, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Lyra Valkyria.

