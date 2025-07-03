Adam Pearce mocks WWE NXT GM Ava; she responds

Adam Pearce mocked WWE NXT GM Ava today, and she responded with a hilarious message. Pearce currently serves as the RAW General Manager.

Pearce sent Ava a hilarious message today on Instagram. He stopped by her office and complained about there only being coffee to drink. He left her a handwritten note as well, and you can check it out in his Instagram post below.

The NXT General Manager responded to Pearce's message and stated that she will make sure everything is fully stocked next time he visits.

"Sorry! I'll make sure it's fully stocked next time," she wrote.

Ava reacted to Pearce's post on Instagram ahead of NXT. [Image credit: Adam Pearce's Instagram]

Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a huge announcement this past Monday night on RAW. The authority figures revealed that there would be a Battle Royal at Evolution next weekend, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris. IYO SKY will also be defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at the PLE next weekend at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former WWE writer pitches new role for Liv Morgan that would be above Adam Pearce

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Liv Morgan should be given a major new role in WWE while she is recovering from a separated shoulder.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that Morgan could become the Commissioner of the women's division while recovering from her injury. Russo noted that the position would give her more power than Adam Pearce or Nick Aldis and would be a great way to keep her on WWE television.

"Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months." [1:41 – 2:07]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if WWE has any more surprises planned for Evolution 2025 next weekend.

