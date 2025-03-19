Adam Pearce mocks WWE Universe following controversial RAW segment

Adam Pearce trolled the WWE Universe today on social media following a controversial segment on RAW. Pearce currently serves as the General Manager of the red brand and moderated a contract signing this past Monday night.

Ad

Bianca Belair and IYO SKY were supposed to sign a contract to make their Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 official on RAW, but Rhea Ripley interrupted the segment. The Eradicator signed the contract herself after attacking both stars. Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY earlier this month.

Many wrestling fans complained about Ripley being allowed to sign the contract following the segment. Pearce took to his Instagram story today to poke fun at fans, and you can check out his message below.

Ad

Trending

"Never knew we had so many Contract Lawyers in the WWE Universe!" he wrote.

Pearce poked fun at fans today on social media. [Image credit: Adam Pearce's Instagram story]

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY slapped both Ripley and Belair in the face earlier this month on RAW after the two stars ignored her while arguing with each other.

Ad

Former WWE writer suggests Adam Pearce's replacement

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched for Enzo Amore's return to WWE to replace Adam Pearce as the RAW General Manager.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that Enzo replace Pearce on the red brand. The veteran stated that the show would become more entertaining with Amore in a position of authority.

"You're gonna tell me you wouldn't have a more entertaining show replacing Adam Pearce with Enzo? Can you imagine him having some kind of power and authority. See, that's what I mean. When you look at something like that, and EC3 has talked about it a couple of times on tonight's show, bro, that so opens up the creative envelope. Because you know if somebody pi**es him off, you just never know what he is going to do." [4:23 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley has made it known that she was not happy with Bianca Belair being ringside for her title match earlier this month on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old is added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback