Adam Pearce, Naomi, and more WWE stars react to Chad Gable's health update

Adam Pearce, Naomi, and more WWE stars reacted to Chad Gable's health update today on social media. The veteran hasn't been in action since defeating Berto on WWE Speed earlier this month.

Gable recently suffered an undisclosed injury that required surgery. The former champion took to Instagram today to share that he was fine following the surgery and also noted that Rambo was playing in his hospital room.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, Women's Money in the Bank winner Naomi, and former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman commented on Gable's post on Instagram. Several more stars liked Gable's health update as well, and you can check it out in the image below.

Stars reacted to Gable's update today on Instagram. [Image credit: Chad Gable on Instagram]

Gable informed Ivy Nile that she would be the leader of American Made while he recovers from injury during last night's episode of RAW. A new version of El Grande Americano then showed up, which most fans believe to be Ludwig Kaiser under the mask. Chad Gable portrayed the masked character and recently lost to El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide last month.

Legend reacts to WWE star Chad Gable's match at Worlds Collide

Wrestling legend Konnan reacted to Chad Gable's match against El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide and praised the WWE RAW star.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan shared that he had never met the veteran before Worlds Collide and thought he put on a great match at the event. Konnan disclosed that he had a conversation with the 39-year-old backstage at the event last month and complimented him for having an entertaining match.

"That was an incredible match. I was so happy for both of them, and I told Chad afterwards, because I never met him, I said, 'Bro, that was one hell of a match.' And he was just like, 'Oh, coming from you, that's cool.' I was like, 'No, bro, you guys rocked it.' I didn't expect that." [14:26 – 14:43]

You can check out the video below:

Gable has become quite popular among wrestling fans over the past few years. Only time will tell when he will be able to return to the ring following his surgery after RAW.

