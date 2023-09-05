Adam Pearce, Raquel Rodriguez, and several others send messages to WWE star following personal update

Adam Pearce, Raquel Rodriguez, and many more have reacted to a WWE star's personal update earlier today.

Megan Morant is a host and backstage interviewer for the company. She joined WWE's The Bump as a host after Kayla Braxton stepped down last month. Morant became popular with fans after she donated her kidney to ensure her former boss' wife would be eligible to advance in the National Kidney Registry's joint donor program.

Morant shared an update on Instagram today and shared a personal story. She celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband and noted that they will be laughing together forever.

WWE stars Adam Pearce, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Samantha Irvin, Kayla Braxton, and more sent Megan Morant messages on her anniversary.

Megan Morant on becoming the new host of WWE's The Bump

Megan Morant praised Kayla Braxton after it was announced that she would be replacing her as a host.

During a recent edition of The Bump, Morant praised Kayla Braxton and said that she was a huge reason why the show has been a success. She added that Braxton lifts everyone up around her and has made her peers better.

"I'm so honored to be sitting in this chair, this show is so incredibly special, and you're [Kayla Braxton] a big part of that. You are the reason this show has made it 240 episodes, you are the reason I even got on this show in the first place. I was in Stamford for a community event and you said 'You better stay for The Bump'. There is not a lot of people, escpecially when it comes to women, who support each other and you do that. You lift everybody up, you make every room you walk into a little bit brighter, and they always say leave things better than you found them, and you've made us all better here," said Morant. [From 09:25 - 09:58]

Kayla Braxton served as a host on The Bump from 2019 to August 2023. She will still be a part of the show after stepping down as a host and currently works as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown.

