Top WWE official reacts to Brock Lesnar's return to SmackDown

WWE official Adam Pearce was left stunned after the main event of this week's SmackDown as Kayla Braxton announced the return of Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely after Crown Jewel for assaulting WWE officials, including Adam Pearce. The Beast laid Adam Pearce out with two F5s. Lesnar was then indefinitely suspended.

However, on this week's SmackDown, it was announced that Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted. The former world champion will be on SmackDown next week.

Pearce did not take the news well. He tweeted his thoughts on Lesnar's return:

Earlier, when Braxton asked Pearce about Lesnar's possible reinstatement, the WWE official showed the property damage, medical bills, and therapy sessions The Beast caused. Pearce concluded by saying he'd be shocked if the suspension was lifted anytime soon.

Brock Lesnar was earlier advertised for the WWE Staples Center show

The plan to bring Brock Lesnar back seems to have been preponed. He was earlier advertised for the SmackDown edition of December 10.

Earlier this month, Staples Center's official Twitter account announced that The Beast Incarnate will be present at the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Staples Center stated that The Beast has vowed to buy a ringside seat.

Staples Center in Los Angeles will host SmackDown on December 10.

Crypto.com Arena @cryptocomarena The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw https://t.co/euSyXGDNOL

In addition to Staples Center, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Network reported that Brock will make his return to WWE on December 10 due to pressure from FOX executives.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brock Lesnar is currently one of the biggest draws in WWE, and his presence will surely give the WrestleMania season a much-needed boost.

Edited by Abhinav Singh