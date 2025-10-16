WWE continues to revamp its roster by releasing a bunch of wrestlers every now and then. Ridge Holland is set to depart the Stamford-based promotion.In the wake of his heartbreaking announcement, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has sent him a heartfelt message.The 37-year-old NXT star is wrapping up his seven-year run with WWE. He recently revealed that the company would not be renewing his contract when it expires on November 14.Holland may enter free agency very soon, but it will be a while before fans see him in a wrestling ring again. The British star is recuperating from a Lisfranc Injury that he suffered during a match against TNA star Moose last month.Despite being let go, WWE will still cover the cost of his medical treatment and rehabilitation.Ridge Holland aired his frustration on social media, saying he wouldn't be able to work while he is out of action and has a family of five to support. His Instagram post was flooded with messages from his fans and colleagues.Adam Pearce shared a heart emoji to show his support.You can check out the screenshot below:More details emerge on Ridge Holland's WWE releaseBryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Ridge Holland decided to move back to NXT from the main roster, contrary to the rumors.&quot;When Ridge Holland went to NXT, that was Ridge Holland's call. He wanted to go back and try to rebuild his career. They actually cut his contract. He was making NXT money. He wasn't one of those people making main roster money in NXT. He was making NXT money. Do you know what NXT money is? We actually all know what NXT money is because of what happened with Jazmyn Nyx&quot;The former Brawling Brutes member was said to be on NXT money during the tail end of his WWE run. According to Fightful Select, he wasn't paid extra for his TNA bookings.