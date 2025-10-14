Raquel Rodriguez reacts as WWE makes decision to let go of former tag team champion

WWE appears to be continuing its firing spree, as another former champion has now been shown the door. Raquel Rodriguez has reacted to Ridge Holland's WWE departure.Earlier today, the British star took to his Instagram handle to announce that WWE would not be renewing his contract, which is set to expire on November 14.Holland, who has been facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a Lisfranc injury, said the company would still be covering the costs of his rehab.Since his heartbreaking announcement, the 37-year-old wrestler has received an outpouring of love and support from fans all over the world.Raquel Rodriguez also reacted to the news, sharing heart emojis on Ridge Holland's Instagram post.You can check out the screengrab of her comment below:Holland was a former professional rugby player who made a smooth transition to pro wrestling in 2016. It took him only a few years to make it to the Stamford-based promotion.During his seven-year run with the company, he bounced back and forth between NXT and the main roster. His brief time with the Brawling Brutes on SmackDown became the highlight of his career before he was sent back to NXT.The British star held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Andre Chase during the tail end of his WWE career.Ridge Holland admitted that his WWE run was &quot;blighted by misfortune,&quot; considering the injuries he has had over the years.He also garnered heat from fans for accidentally sending Big E into early retirement after his overheard belly-to-belly suplex resulted in the former New Day member breaking his neck.Holland is unsure what the future holds for him in wrestling now that he is out of action for six months. During his time away, he plans to launch his own online coaching business.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him well in his future endeavors. What's next for Raquel Rodriguez in WWE?Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez were recently embroiled in a feud with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.The feud seems to be over after the duo suffered a defeat on the October 13 edition of RAW after Crown Jewel.Later in the show, the Judgment Day members confronted Stephanie Vaquer and revealed their intentions to go after the Women's World Championship.The segment ended with The Prodigy and La Primera facing off in an intense staredown.Rodriguez may not be in title contention yet, but she looks laser-focused on helping put her partner on the map.