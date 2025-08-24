Adam Pearce responds after WWE RAW star confirms serious injury

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has responded to a WWE star's claim that he suffered a serious injury. Pearce wasn't feeling sympathy and even dropped a hilarious reel to make fun of the situation.Xavier Woods battled Penta last Monday on RAW, with the New Day member reportedly suffering a neck injury. Woods took a nasty Mexican Destroyer, which helped the masked superstar get the win.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former King of the Ring winner claimed that he suffered a serious neck injury during his match against Penta. He was wearing a neck brace, explaining why Adam Pearce was at fault for not enforcing WWE's rule of banning piledrivers.The RAW GM responded by sharing a video of himself during his time as a pro wrestler with NWA, delivering a piledriver to his opponent. It was followed up by Woods' loud roar from his own video, which Pearce was seemingly mocking.It will be interesting to see how the storyline injury plays out for Xavier Woods and Penta. Kofi Kingston could be next on the list, especially with Cero Miedo having wins over Woods and Grayson Waller already. Maybe Adam Pearce will make Penta vs. Kingston official soon.Adam Pearce hasn't made a decision about the vacant Women's World ChampionshipNaomi relinquished the Women's World Championship last Monday on RAW after announcing her pregnancy. It meant that the title is now vacant, and the championship match between Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris was canceled.RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will have his hands full regarding the Women's World Title. Vaquer has a claim for at least a title shot, as well as IYO SKY, who was supposed to face Naomi for the championship two weeks ago.Instead, SKY suffered a shocking loss to Roxanne Perez, who might even have a shot at getting a title opportunity as well. Other big names like Rhea Ripley could also get in the mix, just based on what's happened over the past few weeks.Vaquer remains the No. 1 contender for the title, with other contenders waiting for an official decision from Pearce.