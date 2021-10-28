Adam Pearce roasts Sonya Deville following controversial WWE segment

WWE official Adam Pearce took a dig at Sonya Deville following the controversial title exchange segment on the latest episode of SmackDown.

"Great job handling that title exchange!", Adam Pearce tweeted.

The saga started when the then SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair were drafted to brands opposite the titles they were holding.

There was a lot of speculation about whether WWE would have the two champions lose their titles or would they have them swap the titles despite receiving fan backlash for the same last year. Ultimately WWE decided to go with the latter.

During the "Championship exchange" segment, Flair dropped the RAW Women's title as Becky was about to take it from her. Reports emerged suggesting that it wasn't part of the original script which called for Becky to grab the title and brag about being "Becky Two Belts."

It was also reported that Charlotte was explicitly told to follow the script even though she did not agree with the idea. Following the segment, there was a backstage altercation where The Queen suggested that dropping the title was an accident.

Brock Lesnar was suspended from WWE by Adam Pearce

The Championship exchange segment was not the only controversial segment of the night. Following his Crown Jewel defeat at the hands of Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar vowed to beat him unconscious. Last week on SmackDown, The Head of the Table called out The Beast, who destroyed him, The Usos and various other personnel.

Adam Pearce then came out and suspended Lesnar indefinitely but got taken out with a couple of F5's for his troubles. If reports are to be believed, then the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns storyline with Paul Heyman at the center could go all the way to Wrestlemania next year. However, it has to be noted that cards are always subject to change.

