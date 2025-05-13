Adam Pearce seems upset by his own announcement from RAW

Adam Pearce shared a two-word message after refusing to book a match during last night's edition of WWE RAW. The former NWA Champion currently serves as the General Manager of the red brand.

Rusev made his return to the company on the April 21 edition of the red brand as The New Day were about to square off against Alpha Academy in a tag team match. The veteran destroyed Otis and Akira Tozawa as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston retreated. The Bulgarian Brute defeated Otis on the May 5 episode of WWE RAW, and then unleashed an attack on Alpha Academy following the match.

During last night's edition of the red brand, Akira Tozawa approached Adam Pearce backstage and made it known that he wanted to face the former AEW star in a singles match. Pearce rejected the suggestion and noted that Tozawa was not medically cleared to compete. The RAW GM added that they would revisit the conversation once Tozawa is healthy enough to return to the ring.

Pearce took to his Instagram story today to share a two-word message after denying Tozawa a singles match against Rusev.

"Damn doctors," he wrote.

The veteran shared an interesting message following RAW. [Image credit: Adam Pearce on Instagram]

Rusev spent several years in All Elite Wrestling and captured the TNT Championship during his time with the promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Adam Pearce as RAW GM

WWE legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Adam Pearce's performance as RAW General Manager.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long claimed that Pearce needed to show more authority on television. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he was a fan of the 46-year-old, but suggested that he needed to be more believable as an authority figure.

"I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce) I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him, I intend to talk with him and everything. But like I said I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like hey I am not playing, this is how this is gonna be whether you like it or not. So I think he just needs to be a little bit more authorative, you know what I mean." [From 8:02 onwards]

Adam Pearce recently shared a personal story about his journey in the wrestling business. It will be interesting to see if the match between Akira Tozawa and Rusev takes place in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

