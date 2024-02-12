Adam Pearce sends heartwarming message to recently married WWE star

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has sent a heartfelt message to a recently married superstar on social media.

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM in October 2023 and made Adam Pearce the official GM of RAW. The red brand's GM has had difficulty keeping things under control as late, while Aldis has proven to be a leader on the blue brand.

Adam Pearce took to social media today to congratulate Sonya Deville following her wedding to her partner, fitness model Toni Cassano. Chelsea Green also shared some photographs from the ceremony and congratulated her former tag team partner.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green captured the Women's Tag Team Championship in July 2023. However, Deville suffered a torn ACL shortly after winning the titles and has not returned to the ring yet. Pearce congratulated the former SmackDown GM on her marriage and included a heart emoji in his post, as seen below.

"Congrats, partner!!! ❤️," he wrote.

After she feuded with Mandy Rose in 2020, Sonya Deville returned to WWE in January 2021 after a short hiatus and became an authority figure on weekly television alongside Adam Pearce.

WWE veteran wonders about Drew McIntyre's future

Drew McIntyre has become one of the top heels in the company, but his contract is rumored to expire later this year.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed Drew McIntyre's contract situation. The former champion is currently a part of Adam Pearce's RAW roster but appeared this past Friday night on SmackDown to defeat AJ Styles in a qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber match later this month.

Mantell noted that it can be a struggle to book someone if it is unknown how long they are going to be in the company:

"That's the worst thing, to be on the creative team, when they say, 'Well, we can't do that.' 'Why?' 'He hasn't signed his contract.' You say, 'What have I got to do with that?' But it is a point that you can't do something with somebody if they are not going to be there." [From 43:30 to 44:00]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis both spend years in the ring before becoming authority figures in WWE. Only time will tell if the two stars decide to get back inside the ring down the line.

