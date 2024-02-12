Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and more stars react to 30-year-old WWE Superstar's major life change

Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and several more WWE Superstars have reacted to an absent star's major life change over the weekend.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship last July but their reign was short-lived. Sonya Deville went down with a torn ACL shortly after winning the titles. Piper Niven replaced the injured star as Green's tag team partner and the duo went on an impressive title reign before dropping the titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in December 2023. The Kabuki Warriors are currently the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Sonya Deville and her partner, fitness model Toni Cassano, got married over the weekend. She took to social media earlier today to break her silence following the ceremony.

Chelsea Green shared some images from the ceremony in a heartfelt message on her Instagram today. She congratulated Deville and her partner on a beautiful wedding as seen in the post below.

We 🖤 Love Congrats @sonyadevillewwe & @fit_tonicassano on the most beautiful wedding.

Charlotte Flair, Indi Hartwell, and many more stars reacted to Chelsea Green's message to her former tag team partner. You can check out the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to Green's heartfelt message to Deville.

WWE legend makes bold claim about Charlotte Flair's recovery

Ric Flair believes that his daughter will return to WWE ahead of the recommended recovery time.

The Queen suffered a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown. The timing of the injury will force the former champion to miss WrestleMania 40 in April.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio last month, The Nature Boy claimed that Charlotte Flair has impressed her doctors and will be back in action before anyone expects her to return.

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair remains one of the most popular stars in the company and will be missed during her time away. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the SmackDown star when she returns later this year.

Have you missed Charlotte Flair on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE