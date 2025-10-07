Adam Pearce sends hilarious message following crash out on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce sent a hilarious message today after he flipped out during last night's episode of WWE RAW. Last night's show was the final edition of the red brand before WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday night.Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria last night on RAW after Raquel Rodriguez got involved in the match. Bayley and Valkyria then attacked Rodriguez backstage, and security was forced to break it up.Adam Pearce showed up as well and threw a tantrum as the brawl was separated. The RAW GM took to Instagram today to joke that his reaction was similar to when a guy is trying to watch sports with his girlfriend and her friends.&quot;When she wants friends over while I’m watching the game,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2025. Liv Morgan was initially Raquel Rodriguez's partner, but the former Women's World Champion went down with a shoulder injury in June.Bill Apter praises segment featuring Adam Pearce on WWE RAWLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter commented on the backstage conversation between Asuka and Adam Pearce during last night's show.The Empress of Tomorrow convinced Pearce to book Kairi Sane in a match against IYO SKY last night on RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Apter praised the segment featuring Asuka and Pearce and noted that he was enjoying the 44-year-old's new persona and how animated she was on WWE television.&quot;She's so good. She's so animated. The part with her and Adam Pearce, I thought was great. I can't get enough of her. It's serious but it's almost comedy relief when you see her. You can't not enjoy the way she entertains. I enjoyed watching her,&quot; Apter said.Tony The Wrestling Nerd @WrestlingNerd00LINKAsuka demanding Adam Pearce to book Iyo Sky vs. Kairi Sane for tonight. #WWERawWWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently suggested that Pearce needed to be more assertive as an authority figure on RAW. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the storyline between Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead on the red brand.