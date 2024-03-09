Adam Pearce sends in instructions to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of Bloodline face-off on WWE SmackDown

WWE will continue The Road to WrestleMania 40 with a live SmackDown tonight. Adam Pearce has just sent an important message to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as they make an important trip to the other show.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary are set to address The Bloodline on SmackDown. It's believed that Rhodes and Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be confirmed for Night One of WrestleMania 40. Tensions are running high, and Nick Aldis has called on the two sides to keep things civil. The SmackDown General Manager has promised to eject offenders from the arena tonight.

The RAW General Manager has now weighed in on the heat going into tonight's SmackDown. As seen below, Pearce took to Instagram today and issued an interesting response while enjoying an adult beverage on his night off. He taunted Aldis and issued sarcastic instructions to Rollins and Rhodes. Pearce began the video with a sip of his drink.

"Happy Friday, Nicholas. Just wanted to hop on here real quick to let you know that I saw your message and that I admire it. Hell... I fully agree with it. Seems like somebody is just now finding out just how much control he really has over The Bloodline. And I know you have RAW talent coming to SmackDown tonight in Dallas... Cody will be there, Seth will be there, and I know you have extra security in place, and I know that you know that you're gonna need it. But you're right... you reached out to me and asked me to put a leash on my talent. You want me to exercise restraint and I couldn't agree more. So... Seth, Cody... I know you're listening. Tonight in Dallas, please exercise restraint. In fact, I want you to exercise just as much restraint as the SmackDown talent have when they came to RAW over the last few weeks. You are professional, you are role models, Nick's right about that, but it is Friday, so within reason, have fun, and then I'll see you both on Monday in Houston, live at 8/7C and only on USA, for the flagship - Monday Night RAW. Gentlemen, enjoy your evening. Until we meet again... I need a drink. Cheers!" he said.

Pearce then raised his glass for the toast. He took a sip and let the WWE Universe know just how good the beverage was.

WWE to present major SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 40

A live WWE SmackDown on FOX will air tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The episode will have major implications for The Show of Shows.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will once again appear on SmackDown this week, along with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. RAW stars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be on the show to confront the faction.

Two matches and two segments are official for SmackDown as of this writing. Below is the current announced lineup from WWE:

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley

Logan Paul makes first appearance since Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins confront The Bloodline

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full SmackDown coverage and all related WWE breaking news as The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues.

