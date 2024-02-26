Adam Pearce shares emotional update ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce has shared an emotional message ahead of this week's edition of the red brand. Tomorrow night's episode of RAW will be the first show following Elimination Chamber 2024.

The card for WrestleMania 40 is starting to take shape following the events of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at the biggest show of the year. Cody Rhodes appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber and challenged The Rock to a singles match as well.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce took to social media to share a picture with Cody Rhodes' father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. He noted that he was feeling sentimental, and you can check out the image in his post below.

"Feeling sentimental. 🙏 #Dream," he wrote.

Vince Russo wants to replace Adam Pearce on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently pitched an idea to replace Adam Pearce with a heel GM on RAW.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last month, Vince Russo suggested Jinder Mahal replace the former NWA star as the GM of the red brand. Russo noted that Nick Aldis has become the babyface authority figure in the promotion, and The Modern Day Maharaja would be a good option for a heel GM on RAW.

"Obviously Nick Aldis is the babyface authority figure on SmackDown. Why not have a heel authority figure on RAW? You know what I am saying? Now you got two totally freaking... Jinder looks the part. He can come up with something legal of what they did in his contract and threaten to sue 'em. I mean you can really come up with an elaborate story. But my god why not have a babyface GM and a heel GM?" [13:03 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are both former wrestlers currently serving as authority figures in the promotion. Only time will tell if either GM decides to get back inside the ring sometime down the line.

