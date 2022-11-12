"Adds Logan Paul to the Trophy Wall" - Bloodline member takes a dig at Roman Reigns' past opponents including Bray Wyatt after Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run as the WWE Universal Champion. Throughout his title reign, he has beaten numerous top names. Taking to Twitter, Bloodline member Paul Heyman took a subtle dig at Reigns' past opponents after his latest victory over Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Heyman posted a graphic that included everyone that Reigns has beaten over the past two years, including Bray Wyatt. In his post, The Wiseman also mentioned adding Logan to his Trophy Wall:

"My #TribalChief @RomanReigns adds @LoganPaul to the Trophy Wall of those who were fortunate (and unfortunate) enough to breathe the rarified air on the Island of Relevancy!" wrote Heyman.

Check out Paul Heyman's full post below:

Some of Roman Reigns' notable title defenses were against Edge, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre. He also beat WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Logan Paul's recent Crown Jewel performance against Roman Reigns was praised by Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette recently praised Logan Paul for his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran compared Paul to the AEW roster. He claimed that the 27-year-old fundamentals are better than the majority of Tony Khan's roster. Cornette said:

"The guy is going for the WWE Championship at a stadium show in his third-ever match in front of people. And by all right and laws of gravity, this thing should have either been kept short or should've stunk, or at the very least it should've been passable, and Logan Paul is a goddamn star that they found and they didn't even know it two years ago... He's obviously done the training, he's taken this seriously, his basics are better than 90 percent of the AEW roster in just the training that he's had... he's selling and understands why he's selling in the third match. That right there it was enough to get over with me," said Cornette. (0:12-1:40)

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Tribal Chief and who his next opponent will be.

