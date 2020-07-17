AEW ends NXT's win streak with Fight for the Fallen, Chris Jericho reveals new t-shirt after ratings victory

NXT's three-week winning streak came to an end as AEW's Fight for the Fallen show scored significant gains in the overall viewership figures.

Fight for the Fallen raked in 788,000 viewers while NXT managed to get 631,000. AEW got a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT scored 0.14.

In comparison, night one and two of Great American Bash got 792,000 and 759,000 viewers respectively. On the flipside, Fyter Fest night one and two pulled in 748,000 and 715,000 total viewers.

AEW back in the win column this week and it’s good to see a stacked show was rewarded.



AEW: 788k

NXT: 631k



I think that’s a drop of about 128k for NXT but another solid Wednesday with just over 1.4m wrestling fans total watching 🔥 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 16, 2020

AEW won all demos barring the 50+ section, which has been the trend during the Wednesday Night Wars.

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen vs. the latest episode of NXT

AEW's Fight for the Fallen show was always expected to beat NXT this week as the promotion lined up a stacked card. Jon Moxley returned to action and defended the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage.

AEW had also hyped up Chris Jericho's big announcement, and the former WWE Superstar took major shots at WWE in his promo, by calling himself 'The Demo-God'.

Advertisement

Chris Jericho also revealed a new 'Demo-God' T-Shirt following the latest ratings win. You can check out the merch below:

AEW not only beat NXT in the 18-49 demo this week, but they ended up doubling their lead.

However, as stated earlier, AEW had a more robust card which also featured a dream match between FTR and The Lucha Brothers. Cody defended the TNT Championship against Sonny Kiss while BTE took on The Jurassic Express in a wild six-man tag team match.

Over at NXT, the biggest match on the card that extensively advertised up before the show was the NXT Women's Championship match between Io Shirai and Tegan Nox.

Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee also faced each other in an impromptu Winner Takes All match for both the North American and NXT titles.

Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes had a singles match, followed by another singles contest between Indi Hartwell and Shotzi Blackheart on the show. Timothy Thatcher was also featured in a quick match against Denzel Dejournette, which was booked to further Thatcher's storyline with Oney Lorcan.

WWE also built up two new feuds on the show - Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic and Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai.

At the end of the day, AEW managed to pick up a big win, and it will be interesting to see if they continue to build upon the momentum heading into next week's shows.