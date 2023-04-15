"AEW fans won't like that" - WWE Universe reacts to 26-year-old superstar surpassing AEW World Champion MJF as a heel

Some fans believe that a 26-year-old WWE Superstar has eclipsed AEW World Champion MJF as a heel in the wrestling business.
MJF captured the AEW World Championship last November at Full Gear by defeating Jon Moxley. He went on to overcome Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match at AEW Revolution in March. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most popular wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling, and the 27-year-old is already regarded as one of the best heels in the business.
NoDQ recently asked fans if they believe Dominik is a better heel than the AEW World Champion at the moment given the crowd's reactions to the two stars.
While most fans still think that Maxwell is a superior performer, some believe Dom has surpassed him following his rivalry against his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.
WWE veteran wants Sting to put his career on the line against MJF
Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently stated that he would like to see Sting put his career on the line against the AEW World Champion at All In in August.
All Elite Wrestling announced that All In will take place at Wembley Stadium in London this year. The massive event will require marquee matches to sell tickets, and Tommy Dreamer believes Sting versus Friedman is an option.
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy said that Darby Allin versus Maxwell would be a great match but would rather see The Icon square off against the champion.
"'Darby [Allin] and MJF is going to be a great match.' But what if Darby wins and gets to face the winner at Wembley and Darby gives up his spot at the world title at the biggest show of them all for his mentor Sting? And yes, there’s gotta be some heat, there’s gotta be some stuff on Sting, and Sting goes, it's his career versus MJF’s… in Wembley. Sting could lose. It’s an amazing way to go out," Tommy Dreamer said. [From 13:50 - 14:23]
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is apparently set to become a free agent in 2024. Only time will tell if the AEW original will stick with the upstart promotion for the long term or if he will opt to join WWE once his contract expires.
