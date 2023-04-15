"AEW fans won't like that" - WWE Universe reacts to 26-year-old superstar surpassing AEW World Champion MJF as a heel

Some fans believe that a 26-year-old WWE Superstar has eclipsed AEW World Champion MJF as a heel in the wrestling business.

MJF captured the AEW World Championship last November at Full Gear by defeating Jon Moxley. He went on to overcome Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match at AEW Revolution in March. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most popular wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling, and the 27-year-old is already regarded as one of the best heels in the business.

NoDQ recently asked fans if they believe Dominik is a better heel than the AEW World Champion at the moment given the crowd's reactions to the two stars.

While most fans still think that Maxwell is a superior performer, some believe Dom has surpassed him following his rivalry against his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Fletcher DeRouen 🌹🌹 @FletcherDeRouen @nodqdotcom Show me his reaction when he isn't in a main event quality feud with his ready made opponent, who is literally both his father and the most over luchador in the US in modern times. If he can keep that reaction while feuding with, for example, Street Profits, we can reevaluate. @nodqdotcom Show me his reaction when he isn't in a main event quality feud with his ready made opponent, who is literally both his father and the most over luchador in the US in modern times. If he can keep that reaction while feuding with, for example, Street Profits, we can reevaluate.

Prac Jones @ItsPrac @FlyinBrianC89 @nodqdotcom MJF is literally the opposite of coming off natural he is an over the top character that’s literally his gimmick @FlyinBrianC89 @nodqdotcom MJF is literally the opposite of coming off natural he is an over the top character that’s literally his gimmick 😭

I’m AJ🤘🏻 @AJ_TikTok

Heat-wise: absolutely



Haven’t heard that kinda heat since Roman beating Taker. It was glorious @nodqdotcom Character-wise: noHeat-wise: absolutelyHaven’t heard that kinda heat since Roman beating Taker. It was glorious @nodqdotcom Character-wise: noHeat-wise: absolutely Haven’t heard that kinda heat since Roman beating Taker. It was glorious

D’Mari Harding, M.A. @DmariHard @nodqdotcom He needs to do a lot more winning first before we even put him in same room with MJF @nodqdotcom He needs to do a lot more winning first before we even put him in same room with MJF

Greg Coleman @gcoleman1082 @nodqdotcom Dom is just starting to figure it out. Let’s not compare him to MJF. It’s unfair to Dom because he’s not on that level. @nodqdotcom Dom is just starting to figure it out. Let’s not compare him to MJF. It’s unfair to Dom because he’s not on that level.

J+J Figures @JJCoFigures



we pretty much all hate Dominik @nodqdotcom too many people like MJF, I personally don't consider him a heel.we pretty much all hate Dominik @nodqdotcom too many people like MJF, I personally don't consider him a heel.we pretty much all hate Dominik

Mohammed Yusif Al-Katib @WolferusYT @nodqdotcom In terms of crowd reactions only, yes undoubtedly so. In terms of in-ring skill…..MJF still reigns over @nodqdotcom In terms of crowd reactions only, yes undoubtedly so. In terms of in-ring skill…..MJF still reigns over

WWE veteran wants Sting to put his career on the line against MJF

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently stated that he would like to see Sting put his career on the line against the AEW World Champion at All In in August.

All Elite Wrestling announced that All In will take place at Wembley Stadium in London this year. The massive event will require marquee matches to sell tickets, and Tommy Dreamer believes Sting versus Friedman is an option.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy said that Darby Allin versus Maxwell would be a great match but would rather see The Icon square off against the champion.

"'Darby [Allin] and MJF is going to be a great match.' But what if Darby wins and gets to face the winner at Wembley and Darby gives up his spot at the world title at the biggest show of them all for his mentor Sting? And yes, there’s gotta be some heat, there’s gotta be some stuff on Sting, and Sting goes, it's his career versus MJF’s… in Wembley. Sting could lose. It’s an amazing way to go out," Tommy Dreamer said. [From 13:50 - 14:23]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is apparently set to become a free agent in 2024. Only time will tell if the AEW original will stick with the upstart promotion for the long term or if he will opt to join WWE once his contract expires.

