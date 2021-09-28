Former WWE Champion comments on why Vince McMahon didn't want to do WarGames match on main roster

According to Chris Jericho, Vince McMahon refused to do WarGames in WWE, as it was too closely associated with WCW. This thought process eventually led to the creation of the Elimination Chamber match.

On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, the former AEW World Champion discussed how the plans for the Elimination Chamber match came to be and noted that the original idea called for a WarGames-style match. Jericho then recalled how Vince McMahon thought the match would be "too WCW".

"They originally, Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames, but Vince didn't want to do WarGames because he said it was too WCW," said Jericho. "So then, we created our own. Hunter always wanted to do WarGames and then he brings it to NXT," (h/t Fightful)

WarGames is a match that features two rings and one large cage over both. While the match has evolved over the years, its origins ran deep in the early years of WCW and other promotions. Though it was a fan-favorite stipulation, Vince McMahon was still determined to avoid doing anything linked with his long-time rival WCW.

Instead, WWE created the Elimination Chamber, a match where one is surrounded by a large cage and individual pods where Superstars wait before they enter the bout.

Chris Jericho has plenty of history with this innovative match. He is currently tied with Randy Orton for the most appearances inside the Elimination Chamber at eight. Jericho also currently holds the record for the most eliminated superstars at 10.

Chris Jericho says he watched NXT's verison of WarGames before AEW's Blood & Guts match

On the same podcast, during his interview with Adam Cole, Chris Jericho also mentioned how he and AEW used NXT's version of WarGames to brainstorm ideas for the "Blood & Guts" match.

"When we had our Blood and Guts WarGames match, I watched your WarGames match just to try and get some ideas for a modern-day version," Jericho recalled. "You know you can watch the ones from the 80s, which is one mindset. Then I watched your guy's version. Great job, great match." (h/t Sportskeeda)

