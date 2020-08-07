AEW scores another massive win over NXT this week, tops 900,000 viewers 

AEW's win streak continued for another weak, but this time, they did so by pulling in 901,000 total viewers, which is an incredible figure considering the circumstances.

In comparison, NXT pulled in 753,000 live viewers, which was a 6.5% jump from last week's number of 707,000. AEW enjoyed a 16.5% rise from last week's figure of 773,000.

When it comes to the vital 18-49 demographic, AEW had a 0.36 rating while NXT scored 0.20.

All Elite Wrestling stood 5th on cable TV while NXT came in at the 27th spot. It's interesting to note that this week's episode of Monday Night RAW averaged 1.71 million viewers (0.51 rating in the 18-49 demo).

While both shows improved their live viewership figures, the AEW management would be really pleased for breaching the 900k number for the first time since the March 18th episode of Dynamite.

AEW: 901k

NXT: 753k



Both up and AEW hit 900k again! You love to see it. 1.75m fans this week.



Wednesdays ❤️ — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 6, 2020

What happened on this week's episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was stacked as Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin in the main event.

Chris Jericho's debate with Orange Cassidy saw the AEW debut of Eric Bischoff as the guest moderator. Matt Cardona, FKA Zack Ryder, wrestled his first AEW match as he tagged with Cody to take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Matt Hardy's bloody segment with Sammy Guevara also grabbed the headlines for its goriness. The show opened with a massive 12-man tag team match between FTR & The Elite and The Dark Order.

The Dark Order = Ratings. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 6, 2020

Over at NXT, the show opened with Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai putting on a show-stealer of a match to determine the new #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Triple Threat qualifying matches for the ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX continued as Damian Priest booked his spot in the match.

The show, however, was built around the teased confrontation between Pat McAfee and Adam Cole. The show ended with the former NFL Punter predictably punting Cole in the face. The angle is building up towards a match between Cole and McAfee at TakeOver: XXX, which would be McAfee's first professional wrestling match.

However, despite NXT's earnest efforts, AEW won another round in the Wednesday Night War, and they did so by a considerable margin.